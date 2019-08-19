Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $690,171 as Shares Rose; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $458,283 as Stock Price Declined

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 302,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.33 million, down from 306,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 1.20 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 81,945 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 89,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 405,934 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,090 shares to 293,455 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,109 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt invested in 3.53% or 47,182 shares. 21,068 were accumulated by American Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,680 shares. 36,427 are held by Altfest L J And Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings reported 640 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 78,105 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.98% or 19,872 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 1.26% or 156,311 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 19.06 million shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 147,631 shares. Essex Serv holds 83,330 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 102,576 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,375 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.52 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration owns 5,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kingdon Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 231,794 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Everence Management Inc owns 8,004 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 7,150 shares. Montgomery Investment holds 3,498 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 517 shares. 7,106 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 3,651 are held by Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Tru Com Of Vermont stated it has 915 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd reported 164,432 shares stake. Veritable LP reported 4,175 shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd reported 4,630 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 116,596 shares.