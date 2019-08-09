Nicholas Investment Partners LP Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Has Lifted by $1.09 Million; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Savant Capital Has Upped Position

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $221.44. About 2.30 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 11,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 70,157 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 58,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 565,542 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: Not Lovin’ It At $200 – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares to 6,904 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,970 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 1.21 million shares. Blume Capital Management Inc holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 220,352 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wade G W holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,015 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware reported 14,952 shares. Westchester Capital Inc holds 4.12% or 50,664 shares. Appleton Incorporated Ma accumulated 30,401 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Baxter Bros reported 22,005 shares. Accredited Investors invested in 0.15% or 3,885 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,400 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.15% or 7,579 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 1,901 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 3,965 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ TSS, TYPE, GHDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 16,654 shares. Rampart Co Limited holds 4,186 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T Lc holds 40,782 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 52,819 shares. 4,670 were accumulated by National Bank Of The West. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 134 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 233,238 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.36% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 306,340 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 6,323 shares. 93 are held by Huntington Fincl Bank. Cibc Ww has 40,513 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1,206 shares. Whittier Company stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 99,595 shares in its portfolio.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 7,577 shares to 44,089 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 55,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,031 shares, and cut its stake in Workiva Inc.