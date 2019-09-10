Nicholas Investment Partners LP Stake in Stoneridge (SRI) Has Upped by $1.41 Million; As United States Stl New (X) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital Innovations Lifted Its Position

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 85.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 50,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 108,803 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 58,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 149,238 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 31,580 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Portolan Cap Ltd Com invested in 1.47% or 495,897 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 82,651 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 64,670 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Thb Asset Management accumulated 285,678 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 10,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 485,366 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 8,412 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 163,847 shares. Scout Invs Incorporated owns 134,774 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company holds 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 2,300 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 9,752 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 1.30 million shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 9,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn).