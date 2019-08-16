Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raised Wabtec (WAB) Stake By $880,088; Guess (GES) Sentiment Is 1.01

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 17.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 12,056 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 80,333 shares with $5.92M value, up from 68,277 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $10.77B valuation. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 2.19 million shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL

Guess Inc (GES) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 74 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 73 reduced and sold stakes in Guess Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 54.02 million shares, down from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guess Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 52 Increased: 54 New Position: 20.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $968.61 million. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 88.38 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Things get real – Citron comes to GE’s defense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Financial Post” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 4.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.08 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (GES) has declined 24.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 30/05/2018 – Guess 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Guess? Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GES); 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER

Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 500,509 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 156,600 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $19.87M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has 13,857 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Torray holds 4,087 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 313,946 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Of Vermont accumulated 945 shares. 137 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 192,610 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 5,533 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.98 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.05% stake. First Personal holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 33 shares. Stifel Finance has 36,687 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86’s average target is 30.01% above currents $66.15 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 26.