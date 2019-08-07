Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raised Ptc (PTC) Stake by $637,468; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Valuation Rose, Advisors Capital Management Lowered by $597,552 Its Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 22,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.23. About 422,791 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 6,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 1.82 million shares traded or 48.33% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PTC Inc. (PTC) PT Lowered to $100 at Mizuho Securities – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PTC (PTC) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c; ‘Resets’ FY19 EPS & Revenue Outlook Below Consensus, Offers Q4 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) By 28%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.18 million shares. Praesidium Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 11.32% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1.85 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 888,071 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 1.52 million shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 1,172 shares. Nomura Asset Communications holds 16,371 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 4,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). M&T Savings Bank reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Veritable Lp owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 8,023 shares. Thornburg Mngmt invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 14,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 2.84M shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 104,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,132 shares, and cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 116,100 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 9,490 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 49,310 are owned by Amer Century Cos. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Private Trust Na has 1,907 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 1,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.16% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Carnegie Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marshall Wace Llp owns 57,666 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,308 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us stated it has 152,787 shares.