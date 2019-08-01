Nicholas Investment Partners LP Position in Splunk (SPLK) Cut by $1.93 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As S E I Investments (SEIC) Market Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Lifted by $841,672 Its Position

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 15,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 26,542 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 42,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 549,425 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 7,782 shares. 97,861 were reported by Bb&T. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De has 15,052 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Fund Management has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 92,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 257 shares. Shelton Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Franklin Incorporated holds 0.01% or 524,466 shares. 64,220 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 53,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,744 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 92,701 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 1,063 shares. Pnc Gp owns 84,691 shares. Whittier Company has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares to 49,081 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SEI Investments Announces Additional Share Repurchase Plan – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Fundamental Business Analysis: SEI Investments, Part 2 – GuruFocus.com” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Funds Receive Global Recognition in 2017 Nasdaq:SEIC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2017.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. WITHROW WAYNE had sold 1,500 shares worth $75,165.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 26,815 shares to 80,178 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.