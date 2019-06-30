Nicholas Investment Partners LP Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Hexavest Decreased Its Position in Citrix Sys Ce (CTXS) by $27.47 Million as Shares Declined

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Ce (CTXS) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 277,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 280,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.14. About 773,710 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 82,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 431,773 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,565 shares to 32,915 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 34,373 shares. 2,264 were reported by Fdx Advsrs. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 292,702 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.49% or 53,201 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company owns 24,631 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 3,141 shares. Axa has invested 0.19% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hudock Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Caxton Assoc LP owns 9,890 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 2,590 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,991 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 344,266 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.04% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 44,823 shares. Polar Llp holds 187,441 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 14,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 30.46 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.57 million activity. FERRER MARK J also sold $141,507 worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares. 2,018 shares were sold by VAN ROTTERDAM JEROEN, worth $202,910. 1,836 shares valued at $184,610 were sold by Minahan Timothy A. on Wednesday, January 2.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75M for 26.10 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 597 were accumulated by Huntington Savings Bank. 125,122 were accumulated by Prudential. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 19,304 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 667,199 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 515 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.1% or 25,814 shares. Bb&T invested in 10,470 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department reported 321 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.23% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 7,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Brant Point Invest Management has invested 0.33% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Citizens State Bank Trust Company holds 0.04% or 3,764 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 204,723 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 299,879 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agl Energy Co L by 114,375 shares to 570,554 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp Util (NYSE:ABX) by 258,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Co L.