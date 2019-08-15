Nicholas Investment Partners LP Maintains Position in Netflix (NFLX); Green Street Investors Has Increased Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $6.13 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 139.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 2,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 889,670 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Inc reported 12,374 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,830 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 0.46% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 62,287 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coastline Trust holds 8,108 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 1.96 million shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 3,872 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 1,308 shares. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 624 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd invested in 30,902 shares or 3.16% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 5,641 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tanaka Capital Mgmt Inc invested 1.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 62,000 shares. Quantres Asset stated it has 4.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 1.30 million shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,932 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 36,400 shares to 101,400 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,300 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).