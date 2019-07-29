Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowered Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Market Valuation Declined; Partners Group Holding Ag Raised Cms Energy (CMS) Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 1.04M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for ‘Promoting lnteroperability’; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Womack: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 18,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,791 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 74,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.68. About 330,242 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2019: SRPT,NK,MDWD – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sarepta (SRPT) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Exondys 51 Sales Up – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TEAM, UGI, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $15.73 million activity. $2.10 million worth of stock was sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1. Howton David T also sold $4.20 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 8,172 shares to 98,132 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 17,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 828,400 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 10,006 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 147,847 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Boston Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Granite Point Cap Mgmt LP has 0.24% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Gsa Prns Llp invested in 0.03% or 2,597 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 2,754 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 3,890 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Llc. Tributary Cap Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Manhattan Company accumulated 900 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 43,126 shares to 310,301 shares, valued at $39.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners L by 21,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,214 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest owns 169,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 6,000 shares. Asset One Communications stated it has 224,542 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 760,189 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp owns 37,528 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 10,105 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 446,458 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 592,920 are owned by First Advisors L P. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc owns 861,291 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 14,331 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 15,793 shares. 14.26M are owned by State Street. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 80,387 shares.