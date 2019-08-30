Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Holding; HYDRO66 HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES CAME (HYHDF) Shorts Increased By 243.75%

HYDRO66 HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAME (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) had an increase of 243.75% in short interest. HYHDF’s SI was 66,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 243.75% from 19,200 shares previously. With 501,500 avg volume, 0 days are for HYDRO66 HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAME (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)’s short sellers to cover HYHDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.25. About 22,200 shares traded. Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 17.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 12,056 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 80,333 shares with $5.92M value, up from 68,277 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $13.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 321,220 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19 billion on Friday, August 9. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Workday Inc (Prn) stake by 2.71M shares to 3.23 million valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (Prn) stake by 3.35M shares and now owns 2.41 million shares. Innovative Indl Pptys Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Element Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 26,228 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 433,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fire Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,477 shares in its portfolio. Vgi Prns Pty Limited has 0.21% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 28,174 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 1,763 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 205,905 shares. Loeb Prns holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.98 million shares.