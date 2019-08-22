Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $695,682; Chatham Capital Group Has Upped Its Stake in Getty Rlty New (GTY) as Shares Declined

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 32,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 12.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 75,971 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) by 4,260 shares to 1,565 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 19,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,225 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

