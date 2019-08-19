Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lifted Its Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $4.26 Million as Valuation Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 26,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 80,178 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 53,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 242,218 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 13/04/2018 – British software firm Sage cuts FY revenue growth forecast; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 24,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 772,088 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51 million, up from 747,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Sage Therapeutics a Good Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marinus: Ganaxolone, Again, Proves No Better Than Placebo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Manufacturers Prioritizing Investment in Technology and New Markets in Response to Canada-US Trade Relationship, Sage Research Finds – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 68,281 shares to 83,991 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,197 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc (Prn).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C Spon Adr New (NYSE:DEO) by 9,915 shares to 6,315 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A Common by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,240 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).