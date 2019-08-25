Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Holding in Teradyne (TER); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Trimmed Holding by $593,370

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 26,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 70,174 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 43,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.39 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp reported 5,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 19,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.12% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 30,530 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 19,109 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 38,004 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 1.03 million shares stake. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,130 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0.47% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Anticipated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teradyne Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celanese (CE) Stock Rises 15% in 3 Months: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nielsen (NLSN) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 7,208 shares to 36,696 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,197 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.