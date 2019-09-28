Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increased Its Stoneridge (SRI) Stake by $1.58 Million as Market Value Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $7.22 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 51,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 159,898 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, up from 108,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 176,717 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 6,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 7,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 13,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 188,723 shares to 11,277 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 28,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,216 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle owns 10,200 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 1.42% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). First Mercantile Tru Co reported 3,464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Co owns 791,262 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Fiera Corporation reported 96,178 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Company owns 1.40 million shares. Barclays Pcl reported 18,418 shares stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 106,913 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 599,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teton Advisors invested in 204,498 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Limited holds 4.18% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 346,559 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 6,350 shares to 7,568 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 65,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).