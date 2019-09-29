Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increased Its Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $2.60 Million; Stock Value Rose; Msdc Management LP Has Decreased Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $7.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 78.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 20,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 47,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, up from 26,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 1.49M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Ltd Co holds 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.79M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 200,024 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 265 shares. Redwood Management Lc has invested 20.88% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 550 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 184,475 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd has invested 0.14% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tpg Grp Inc Hldg (Sbs) Advsr holds 0.35% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.00M shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 12,822 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.12% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 204 shares. Gvo Asset Management Limited has invested 2.14% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jane Street Gp Ltd Com stated it has 33,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 169,750 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Lpl Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.43% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 24.29M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.02% or 33,225 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 252 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division accumulated 0.15% or 43,038 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.06% stake. Peconic Prtnrs Llc owns 2,000 shares. National Asset Management holds 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 4,530 shares. 83,580 were reported by Castleark Lc. Next Century Growth Investors Lc holds 0.13% or 8,132 shares. Stanley reported 2,236 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.25% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 397,245 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 50 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 108,506 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (Prn) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).