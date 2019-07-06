Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Declined, Bridger Management Has Increased Holding by $11.19 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 32,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,023 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset One accumulated 217,835 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 103,477 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Communication has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Globeflex Lp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 13,550 shares stake. Putnam Fl Mgmt holds 23,231 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Columbus Circle Investors holds 142,825 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 13,039 shares or 0.09% of the stock. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 14,500 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.37% or 85,788 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Investments holds 426,139 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 446,110 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $49.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 110,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,943 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Centene-Humana Deal? Nope. CNC Stock Slides on the News – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 18,311 shares to 55,791 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 26,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,200 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 29,499 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 3,788 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 20,148 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 484,816 shares. 35,800 were accumulated by Central Asset Investments Mngmt Hldg (Hk) Limited. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Com holds 139,237 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Limited has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 245,726 were reported by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. 22,521 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Hartline stated it has 111,044 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc invested 4.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Overbrook Management Corp stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc World invested in 1.41 million shares. Oakmont owns 496,423 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 230,435 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.