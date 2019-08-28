Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increased Its Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.03 Million; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Boosted Position by $376,350

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 2.49 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 10,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 24,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 284,969 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amp Cap Ltd reported 30,643 shares stake. 182 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0.15% or 56,840 shares in its portfolio. Clough Capital Prtnrs LP has 79,800 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 138 shares. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt stated it has 15,996 shares. Jennison Assocs holds 0.05% or 538,070 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,118 shares. Moreover, Regal Inv Advisors Limited Co has 0.41% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Research Glob reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc has 1,563 shares. Zacks accumulated 13,297 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 12,641 shares to 53,377 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 106,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,485 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.17% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 358,774 shares. The California-based Intl Investors has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Axa invested in 680,800 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Raymond James holds 2.55 million shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 80,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 2.87M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 110,436 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 17,898 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.35 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 1,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gru Incorporated holds 186,900 shares. Schroder Inv Grp reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

