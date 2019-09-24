Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increased By $2.60 Million Its Splunk (SPLK) Position; Alamos Gold Class Ahares (AGI) Shorts Increased By 10.64%

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 78.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 20,766 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 47,308 shares with $5.95 million value, up from 26,542 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $17.96B valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.63. About 1.28 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Alamos Gold Inc Class Ahares (NYSE:AGI) had an increase of 10.64% in short interest. AGI’s SI was 7.90 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.64% from 7.14 million shares previously. With 2.25M avg volume, 4 days are for Alamos Gold Inc Class Ahares (NYSE:AGI)’s short sellers to cover AGI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has risen 19.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AGI News: 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Island Gold Mine; 28/03/2018 – DOE-EM: EM Los Alamos Officials Highlight Milestones, Ongoing Cleanup at Conference; 03/05/2018 – Secret Cities, 75 Years Later: Bechtel Highlights Future of Los Alamos, Hanford, Oak Ridge; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Appoints Elaine Ellingham to Board of Director; 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Alamos Gold Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – ALAMOS GOLD EXTENDS HIGH-GRADE MINERALIZATION AT ISLAND GOLD; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q Rev $173.1M

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Among 2 analysts covering Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamos Gold has $9 highest and $7 lowest target. $8’s average target is 20.66% above currents $6.63 stock price. Alamos Gold had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by IBC.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 19.53% above currents $118.63 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Barclays Capital. The company was reinitiated on Monday, June 24 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SPLK in report on Tuesday, September 17 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup.

