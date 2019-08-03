Nicholas Investment Partners LP Holds Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR); Pacifica Capital Investments Lifted M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stake by $809,042

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 373,729 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 12,961 shares as the company's stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 118,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.02M, up from 105,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 238,842 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 7,577 shares to 44,089 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 2.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $32.15 million activity. $598,053 worth of stock was sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 4. $2.78 million worth of stock was sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,656 shares valued at $1.65 million was made by Blegen Theodore on Monday, February 11. $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Hsing Michael.