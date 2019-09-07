Nicholas Investment Partners LP Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Valuation Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed by $327,732 Its Holding

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 11,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 70,157 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 58,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.09 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Aviva Public Limited Com reported 101,267 shares. Eagle Asset owns 3,720 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 379,675 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 1,780 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,485 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 33,014 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,804 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,370 shares. 5,825 were accumulated by Carroll Assocs Inc. Com Of Oklahoma owns 5,009 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 6,613 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares to 29,666 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication has 0.08% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 619,616 shares. 625,904 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 16,801 shares. 233,238 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Pnc Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hl Limited Liability Company has 4,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 306,340 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 1.87 million shares. Greatmark Ptnrs Inc holds 1.21% or 40,225 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0% or 148 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.11% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Citizens Savings Bank owns 0.83% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 78,562 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 385,464 shares in its portfolio.