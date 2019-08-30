Nicholas Investment Partners LP Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Has Boosted by $763,072 as Market Value Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Raised Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 11,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 52,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 40,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 983,571 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 109,069 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 105,847 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,199 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moors Cabot holds 3,400 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 11,376 shares. Blackrock has 1.84 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3,729 shares. Aew Capital LP has 269,088 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 51 are held by North Star Mngmt. Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 3,660 shares. Beacon Grp reported 0.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Northern Trust reported 244,709 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 6,502 shares. 129,012 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 321,628 shares. 781 were accumulated by First Manhattan. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Sta Wealth Llc reported 12,366 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 168,344 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 406,179 shares. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Hayek Kallen Invest Management accumulated 0.2% or 4,922 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 121,430 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 322,048 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Com has 0.38% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).