Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Upped Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Position By $2.14 Million; EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD COMMON SHARES C (EVTZF) Shorts Decreased By 38.89%

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) stake by 34.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 43,734 shares as Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 170,825 shares with $8.38 million value, up from 127,091 last quarter. Terreno Rlty Corp now has $3.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 207,466 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had a decrease of 38.89% in short interest. EVTZF’s SI was 1,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 38.89% from 1,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 6 days are for EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s short sellers to cover EVTZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 900 shares traded or 492.11% up from the average. Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces the Private Placement of $100 Million 3.14% Ten-Year Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Novocure Ltd stake by 26,211 shares to 146,106 valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Workday Inc (Prn) stake by 1.73M shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company invested in 138,373 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Company owns 34,485 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 201,249 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication accumulated 39,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,637 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Assetmark reported 0% stake. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 209,473 shares. Amer Century stated it has 229,238 shares. 4,009 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 100,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,286 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.03% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 12,000 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc reported 0.09% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -2.04% below currents $51.55 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.