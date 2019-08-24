Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Declined; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Holding In Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Was Upped

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 120,588 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 86,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,894 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 20,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 48,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.44M shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 15,043 shares. 15,000 are owned by Rbf Ltd Liability Corp. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,397 shares. 490,277 were accumulated by Pointstate Capital L P. Whittier Company stated it has 984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,900 are owned by Loews. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 183,135 shares. Nine Masts Capital invested in 2,790 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.18% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 22,900 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 15,276 are held by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,000 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 657 shares. Secor Advsrs LP has invested 0.4% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,833 shares to 22,175 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 130,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 4.57 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 127,865 shares to 934,941 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax (ETG) by 77,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF).

