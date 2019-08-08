Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Among 3 analysts covering American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Capital Agency had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. See AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.5000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.5000 Initiates Coverage On

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 14.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,577 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 44,089 shares with $4.65M value, down from 51,666 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 924,152 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.47 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 4.05 million shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 12.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 24/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Prices 30M Shrs of Common Stk for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of $558M; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q EPS $1.06; 13/03/2018 AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – ESTIMATED TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE OF $18.80 PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Comprehensive Loss 53c/Sh; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Net $415M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds AGNC Investment; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP AGNC.O – QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.53; 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $558.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AGNC Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGNC); 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $225M, EST. $252.6M

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 312,442 shares or 109.14% more from 149,396 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Communication accumulated 200 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 114,261 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 41,760 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. 114,102 shares were bought by Kain Gary D, worth $2.02M.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Oppenheimer maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $115 target.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.90M for 21.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.