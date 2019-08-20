Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Value Rose, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased by $353,600 Its Position

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 12,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $286.66. About 833,651 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.72. About 124,800 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 34,345 shares to 156,471 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 152,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 2.03M shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 106,883 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Group Incorporated invested in 3,112 shares. Capital Int Ca has 4,282 shares. 1,834 were reported by Motco. 47,072 were reported by Piedmont Investment. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has 0.99% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 2,537 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc accumulated 0.02% or 896 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 10,891 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 324,088 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Florida-based Finemark Bancshares Tru has invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 70,150 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 32,000 shares to 119,290 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment has invested 0.78% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Atlanta Cap Management L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Banbury Partners Ltd holds 9.77% or 124,404 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 2,470 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru owns 91,343 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 221 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,925 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Stifel Corp reported 3,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,100 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 14,300 shares.