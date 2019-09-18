Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holding By $1.20 Million; Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Shorts Down By 10.4%

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) had a decrease of 10.4% in short interest. OFIX’s SI was 545,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.4% from 608,500 shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s short sellers to cover OFIX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 14,371 shares traded. Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has declined 10.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OFIX News: 30/04/2018 – Orthofix 1Q EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Agreement To Acquire Spinal Kinetics; 19/03/2018 – Orthofix International (OFIX) Orthofix to Discuss the Acquisition of Spinal Kinetics (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Appointment of John Sicard to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Orthofix; 15/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Agreement to Acquire Spinal Kinetics for $45M at Closing; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Orthofix, Inc- ORTHOFIX, Connector System, SMALL SET SCREW, REF 79-2003; 07/03/2018 Orthofix Secures FDA And CE Mark Approvals For New PhysioStim Bone Growth Stimulators; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE OF G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYS; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SEES DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED SHR, ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 12 MONTHS OF PMA APPROVAL IN U.S

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) stake by 41.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 13,231 shares as Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT)’s stock rose 11.50%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 18,668 shares with $1.71M value, down from 31,899 last quarter. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc now has $12.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 204,812 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is -0.80% below currents $114.08 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $107 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 5,920 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Cap Rech Glob Invsts reported 1.57M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 3,635 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 40 shares. Bright Rock Capital owns 14,100 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 18,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Moreover, Horizon Invs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 3,590 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 741,175 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 16,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Investors Ltd invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Shelton Capital reported 10,207 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Company Limited owns 30,867 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.61M for 20.08 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Square Inc stake by 84,746 shares to 117,001 valued at $8.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 76,847 shares and now owns 463,150 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was raised too.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. The company has market cap of $960.13 million. It operates through four divisions: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. It has a 120.69 P/E ratio. The BioStim segment makes, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

