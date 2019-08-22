Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Raised Its Chefs Whse (CHEF) Position by $877,331 as Market Value Rose; Mueller Inds (MLI) Stock Price Rose While Indexiq Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $919,863

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 110,698 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 82,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 478,211 shares traded or 178.03% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF)

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 36.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 29,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 50,669 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 80,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 212,739 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 56,927 shares to 63,221 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Small-Cap Stocks to Sell Before Itâ€™s Too Late – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.94M for 15.05 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 9,871 shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 125,098 shares. Northern Trust owns 779,424 shares. 9,300 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Management Lc. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). State Street holds 0% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 273,772 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 22,626 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 24,218 shares. Ameritas Prns stated it has 4,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 159,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,938 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Dorsey Wright & Associates reported 315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,305 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce. Manufacturers Life Communications The has 8,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 200,418 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 8,838 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 8,428 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Dimensional Fund Lp has 1.51M shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.02% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Public Sector Pension Board holds 45,200 shares. M&T Savings Bank owns 21,887 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 271,704 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 128,059 shares.

