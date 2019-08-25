Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Share Value Rose; Oneok New (OKE) Stake Held by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 2,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 11,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 8,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23,211 shares to 36,932 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 44,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,628 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

