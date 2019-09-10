Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Increased Take (TTWO) Holding by $2.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Value Rose, M&T Bank Lifted Stake by $325,920

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 10,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 62,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 52,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 2.06 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 22,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 53,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 819,752 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% or 17,090 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 321 shares. Valinor Management LP accumulated 5.56% or 1.12M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 32,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap owns 17,683 shares. Palestra Limited Liability reported 971,225 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 16,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 183,288 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Amer Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Creative Planning reported 5,391 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 2,763 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 5,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53,931 were reported by Nicholas Invest Partners L P.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Investorintel.com with their article: “esports-is-growing-fast-and-so-is-the-prizemoney-for-players – InvestorIntel” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Welcome to the Next: NBA® 2K20 Now Available Worldwide – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Take-Two Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 12,641 shares to 53,377 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 11,139 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 602,812 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 24,713 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael owns 11,652 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 1.98M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 12,414 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability accumulated 45,266 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.26% or 208,050 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.78% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 589,274 shares. Adage Cap Partners Limited Co holds 2.38 million shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability has 70,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.