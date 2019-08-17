Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Increased Stoneridge (SRI) Holding; Americas Carmart (CRMT) Sentiment Is 1.41

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Stoneridge Inc (SRI) stake by 85.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 50,273 shares as Stoneridge Inc (SRI)’s stock rose 4.02%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 108,803 shares with $3.14 million value, up from 58,530 last quarter. Stoneridge Inc now has $837.87 million valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 128,189 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24

Americas Carmart Inc (CRMT) investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 65 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 46 trimmed and sold equity positions in Americas Carmart Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.91 million shares, up from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Americas Carmart Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $614.90 million. The firm primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.

The stock increased 1.13% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 322,439 shares traded or 169.94% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018

Zpr Investment Management holds 4.84% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. for 26,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 166,013 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 2% invested in the company for 213,170 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.45% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 32,598 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 26,700 shares. 599,300 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Portolan Mgmt Lc reported 1.47% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). California-based Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd reported 11,455 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 2,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.02% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 8,974 are owned by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Frontier Cap Management Limited Co reported 188,928 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 36 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 32,983 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 252,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Grp Inc Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 17,522 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) stake by 4,260 shares to 1,565 valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.