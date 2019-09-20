Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Increased Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Share Value Rose; Gabelli Securities Has Increased Its Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) Stake by $1.82 Million; Shares Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 86,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 377,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, up from 291,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 385,145 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 279.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 12,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 17,288 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 4,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 23,905 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,037 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,668 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nicholas Prns LP holds 0.23% or 17,288 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 2,222 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 255 are held by Cwm Llc. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Korea Investment accumulated 14,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 13,732 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma accumulated 2,178 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1,775 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Com holds 8,000 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Wix.com (WIX) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA approves Grifols’ Xembify for primary immunodeficiencies – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MLNT, AMD, GRFS, BP, NIO, NOK, QQQ, SQQQ, TVIX, KR, ORCL, SMFG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 15,000 shares to 442,428 shares, valued at $30.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).