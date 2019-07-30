Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Repligen (RGEN) Position by $583,451; Share Value Rose; Icon Advisers Increases Holding in Merck & Co (MRK)

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,742 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 66,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.1. About 299,289 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 69,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 9.25M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,240 shares. Old Republic Corp invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 0.5% or 44,975 shares. 1.62M are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Com owns 7,714 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Notis has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust Comm holds 50,281 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,452 shares. Lynch And In invested in 2.77% or 100,286 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Co has 0.91% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.13M shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.98% or 4.62M shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation reported 67,389 shares stake. 2.18 million were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Edgewood Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 16,700 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Repligen Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offerings of $138.1 Million of Common Stock and $287.5 Million of 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Options – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Repligen prices stock and notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Repligen (RGEN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Repligen Corporation (RGEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,019 shares to 53,931 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 130,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).