Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Holding by $493,143 as Share Price Rose; Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs (AEG) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs (AEG) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 5.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 537,606 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 6.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 1.52M shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MLN WILL BE REPAID TOGETHER WITH ANY ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 24/05/2018 – Aegon calls EUR 200 million of perpetual capital securities; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM USD 525 MLN 8% NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED NOTES; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 10/05/2018 – Aegon Usa Investment Buys New 2.6% Position in Ascent Capital; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1(hyb) Rating To Aegon N.V.’s Usd800 Million Dated Subordinated Notes; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 27,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 34,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 256,289 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.