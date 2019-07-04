Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Holding in Callaway Golf Co (ELY); Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $414,100 as Stock Value Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 146,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,631 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 637,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 515,129 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Management holds 2.64% or 702,774 shares. St Germain D J Com Inc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 188,948 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 167,316 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.69% or 5,781 shares. Hartford Mgmt Communications reported 444,109 shares. Sterling Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,850 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 90,774 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates holds 37,329 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma holds 1.45% or 15,437 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 4,124 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 1.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.51M shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 114,150 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc invested in 48,730 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associates has 1.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big Bank Stocks Rebounding – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 21,238 shares to 78,753 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,932 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $402,130 activity. $99,480 worth of stock was bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. $151,400 worth of stock was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callaway Golf Is Cheap Enough – If The Strategy Is On Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks To Watch Following Tiger Woods’ Masters Comeback – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Callaway’s Latest M&A Deal ‘Dramatically’ Changes Business – Benzinga” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Callaway Golf, and Summit Materials Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.