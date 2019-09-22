Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Trimble (TRMB) Position by $1.15 Million; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While White Elm Capital Has Decreased Holding by $2.08 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 30.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 25,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 57,776 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 83,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 1.21M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 225,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, down from 255,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares to 133,862 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 85,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 11,708 shares to 40,991 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 51,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.