Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cut Its Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $690,171; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Cut Its Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Position by $659,535

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 38,457 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 81,945 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 89,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 925,443 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citi Reiterates Buy Rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Invest, Texas-based fund reported 25,274 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc holds 327 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc owns 5,302 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 14,466 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa owns 158,746 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Southport Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 20,000 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 201,583 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 1.38M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 2.06% or 45,941 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 200 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 915 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 12,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 24,273 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 7,553 shares to 23,204 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 143,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) CEO Ed Coll on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicom (OMC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Garmin (GRMN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.