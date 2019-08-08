Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Stock Price Rose; Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $901,559 as Share Price Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 12,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 21,681 shares to 100,094 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co reported 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ls Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.23% or 14,103 shares. Tdam Usa reported 8,366 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Madison Investment has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,650 are held by Tiemann Advsr Ltd Llc. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.54% stake. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 276,090 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Tru has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Conning invested in 0.09% or 10,822 shares. Regentatlantic Cap owns 10,996 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs reported 1,896 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 157,793 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 375,537 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability owns 1,392 shares. Cap Investors holds 2.43 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.20M for 25.63 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 705,711 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,349 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 2,302 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,499 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 7,061 shares. Trust Communications Of Virginia Va has 101,619 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 1.9% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 8,448 are owned by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 20,784 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3.43M shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,479 shares. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 425 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 42,290 shares. First Trust has 0.35% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 33,349 shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,300 shares or 0.47% of the stock.