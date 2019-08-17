Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cut By $4.60 Million Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 4.32% above currents $20.13 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. See Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) latest ratings:

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 60.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 106,908 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 70,485 shares with $3.04 million value, down from 177,393 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $21.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.76 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Savings Bank holds 220,502 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Strategic Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.22% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 28,979 shares. United Asset Strategies stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Capital Advsr, a Ohio-based fund reported 76 shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Farmers accumulated 195,623 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.41% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 8.40 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 470,288 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 3,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.16M are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Ftb invested 0.29% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 851,190 shares. Contravisory Inv invested in 2,419 shares.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $45.57 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada divisions. It has a 20.17 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 17,128 shares to 27,420 valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 86,670 shares and now owns 435,685 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 34.78% above currents $37.84 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ADM in report on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform” rating.