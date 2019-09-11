Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cut Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position by $3.09 Million; Shares Rose; Molina Healthcare Com (MOH) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Stake by $504,075 as Share Price Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 53,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 82,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 19,884 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (MOH) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,809 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 9,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. It closed at $120 lastly. It is down 29.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11,923 shares to 52,090 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.90M for 61.47 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 206,569 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability. Citadel Limited Com accumulated 1.15M shares. C M Bidwell Associates owns 101 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 344,266 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.22M shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 84,901 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.01% or 38,030 shares in its portfolio. 61 are held by Howe And Rusling. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 185,544 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 102,088 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. 52 are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Waddell Reed Financial has 1.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 3.98 million shares. Piedmont holds 0.02% or 4,868 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,710 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 11,647 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Inc owns 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 346 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 7,446 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,640 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 6,236 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 0.36% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,502 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sio Mgmt Lc holds 1.72% or 44,928 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Vanguard reported 5.69M shares. Connecticut-based Sivik Glob Health Ltd Llc has invested 2.88% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Prelude Capital Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 1,080 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,171 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).