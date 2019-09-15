Nicholas Investment Partners LP Continues to Hold Stake in Workday (WDAY); Private Advisor Group Maintains Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 24,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, up from 23,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 382.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 12,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 15,916 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 1.16M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 0.7% or 785,782 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co reported 22,354 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.1% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 850,210 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 8,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 78,507 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.21% or 4,829 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Company has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bb&T Secs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.08% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 4,584 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 21,786 shares. 61,806 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 105,505 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,925 shares to 30,042 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 24,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,779 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 800,000 shares to 4.63 million shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,091 shares, and cut its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2019 : WDAY, HEI, YY, RAMP, NXGN, ESEA – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Workday’s (WDAY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday guides on call, gets Citi upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.22% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 314,385 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,725 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,034 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wealth Architects Ltd stated it has 9,537 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc reported 0.29% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Blackrock accumulated 8.64M shares. Eastern Bancorporation stated it has 3,000 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Tru Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 718,744 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 200 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Capital Ww stated it has 0.27% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 60,803 shares.