Nicholas Investment Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Dexcom (DXCM); Amarillo National Bank Has Increased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $564,774; Share Price Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 8,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 29,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 20,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $164.81. About 955,178 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 382,755 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares to 9,459 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,275 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NorthStar Realty +5.2% on addition to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Atmos Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon receives EIS Authority to Operate NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 25,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 152,578 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.28% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Stifel Financial has 42,193 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,669 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 109 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 332,256 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd reported 2,044 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited stated it has 25,475 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 100,182 shares stake. Copeland Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 752,350 were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. Bb&T Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 4,784 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Llc has 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 5.13 million shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Com has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Accredited Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,301 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 6,502 were reported by Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 879,440 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.74% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 3,920 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Co. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc accumulated 10,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Columbus Circle has invested 1.95% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 1.24% or 65,552 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.05% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 30,914 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 29,220 shares. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Cwm Llc stated it has 0.1% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on DexCom (DXCM) Right Now – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DexCom Q4 revenue up 53% – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why DexCom Shares Are Dropping Today – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point: Dexcom Could Fall 45-60% – Benzinga” with publication date: March 21, 2019.