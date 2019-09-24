Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted Chegg (CHGG) Position by $4.72 Million; Share Value Rose; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $950,000

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 124,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 417,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11 million, up from 293,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 56,343 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 84,287 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 81,416 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 23,142 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). First American National Bank has 0.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 6,780 shares. Legal And General Plc stated it has 57,450 shares. Citigroup Inc has 23,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sylebra Capital Ltd accumulated 3.54 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 20,832 shares. Stephens Ar reported 1,781 shares.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chegg Is Likely Fairly Priced At This Level – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chegg to acquire online skills-based learning platform – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chegg urges businesses, elected officials, and universities, to work together to reduce the devastating impact of student debt – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vote to bring Chegg Music 101 with YUNGBLUD to your school – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 41,973 shares to 55,179 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.