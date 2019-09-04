Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted By $1.05 Million Its Teradyne (TER) Holding; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Sentiment Is 1.05

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Teradyne Inc (TER) stake by 62.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 26,922 shares as Teradyne Inc (TER)’s stock rose 14.34%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 70,174 shares with $2.80M value, up from 43,252 last quarter. Teradyne Inc now has $9.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 754,488 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 161 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 153 sold and decreased their holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 56.77 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 138 Increased: 114 New Position: 47.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Nevro Corp stake by 13,108 shares to 102,149 valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) stake by 25,866 shares and now owns 157,782 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPDATE: LitePoint is First Test Equipment Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Teradyne’s (NASDAQ:TER) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,900 are held by Tcw Group. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Co owns 294,554 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Quantum Cap Mgmt has 0.81% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 37,822 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 475 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 192,084 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nwq Invest Management Co Ltd Com accumulated 604,386 shares. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Prudential Fincl owns 547,207 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Synovus Fincl Corporation has 28,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 20.51 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

The stock increased 1.15% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $161.26. About 348,988 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged

Sib Llc holds 14.33% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for 134,044 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 199,605 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.08% invested in the company for 524,939 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 2.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $169.32M for 18.66 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.