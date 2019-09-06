Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK)’s Insider Douglas Marohn Paid for 475 Shares; Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Baxter International (BAX) Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Baxter International Inc. (BAX) stake by 14.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 117,238 shares as Baxter International Inc. (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 703,591 shares with $57.21M value, down from 820,829 last quarter. Baxter International Inc. now has $45.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.87M shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nicholas Financial Inc’s President & CEO, Douglas Marohn, picked up 475 shares of stock in the Florida-based company. The avg. share cost was $9.3, for aggregate trade sum of $4,394 USD. He also acquired 3,000 shares worth $25,110 USD in the last month. And, It’s sure Douglas’s investment isn’t going to remain hidden as he now is holding 69,147 shares – ( 0.91% of Nicholas Financial Inc’s Market Cap ). This unexpected purchase occurred on 06-09-2019 and was which was filed with the D.C. based-SEC. The legal filing is ready for use here.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.33 million activity. On Wednesday, May 15 MALSON KELLY M bought $18,776 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) or 2,094 shares. Peterson Adam K bought $785,629 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) on Tuesday, June 18. $6,960 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was bought by Marohn Douglas W. $17,188 worth of stock was bought by Royal Jeffrey C on Tuesday, June 4.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.02 million. The firm engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 26.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is -2.26% below currents $89.78 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report.