Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 2.05 N/A -0.43 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 252 17.97 N/A 5.92 46.03

Demonstrates Nicholas Financial Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nicholas Financial Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Volatility & Risk

Nicholas Financial Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mastercard Incorporated has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nicholas Financial Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 14 3.00

Mastercard Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $279.64 average price target and a 0.50% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nicholas Financial Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 65.3% and 77.9% respectively. Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42% Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33%

For the past year Nicholas Financial Inc. has -19.42% weaker performance while Mastercard Incorporated has 44.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.