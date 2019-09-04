Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) Forms $9.44 Double Bottom; Icahn Carl C Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position By $105.02 Million

Icahn Carl C decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Icahn Carl C holds 5.19M shares with $526.66M value, down from 6.23 million last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 1.43 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) formed double bottom with $8.59 target or 9.00% below today's $9.44 share price. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) has $72.00 million valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 292 shares traded. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) has declined 18.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Nicholas Financial, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.77 million shares or 0.16% less from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tcw Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 600,704 shares. Rbf Lc holds 22,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 26,759 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 29,007 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 33,200 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 62,800 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). 241,125 were reported by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 2,600 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc, New York-based fund reported 544,865 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company holds 84,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 449,033 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 3,952 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 0% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 506,754 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.33 million activity. $6,960 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was bought by Marohn Douglas W on Tuesday, June 11. 2,500 Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares with value of $22,869 were bought by Royal Jeffrey C. $18,756 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares were bought by MALSON KELLY M. $510,200 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was bought by Peterson Adam K on Tuesday, August 13.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44’s average target is 58.19% above currents $97 stock price. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, August 22. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $13800 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. On Friday, August 9 Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 4,186 shares. Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $301.98 million for 12.90 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.