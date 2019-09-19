Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Comparing side by side

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 2.13 N/A -0.43 0.00 Visa Inc. 168 17.70 N/A 4.65 38.26

Table 1 demonstrates Nicholas Financial Inc. and Visa Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Volatility and Risk

Nicholas Financial Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.49. Visa Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Nicholas Financial Inc. and Visa Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

On the other hand, Visa Inc.’s potential upside is 9.16% and its consensus target price is $192.07.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nicholas Financial Inc. and Visa Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.3% and 96.2% respectively. Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Visa Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year Nicholas Financial Inc. has -19.42% weaker performance while Visa Inc. has 34.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Visa Inc. beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.