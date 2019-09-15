Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) and Regional Management Corp. (:) Comparison side by side

Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and Regional Management Corp. (:) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 2.08 N/A -0.43 0.00 Regional Management Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 2.88 8.38

In table 1 we can see Nicholas Financial Inc. and Regional Management Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nicholas Financial Inc. and Regional Management Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4% Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.49 shows that Nicholas Financial Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regional Management Corp.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.3% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Regional Management Corp. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42% Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33%

For the past year Nicholas Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Regional Management Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Regional Management Corp. beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.