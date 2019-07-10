Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) Comparison side by side

Both Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 10 1.93 N/A 0.19 46.52 ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 10.54 6.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nicholas Financial Inc. and ORIX Corporation. ORIX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nicholas Financial Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nicholas Financial Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nicholas Financial Inc. and ORIX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.7% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nicholas Financial Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.58. ORIX Corporation’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.1% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares and 1.9% of ORIX Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -4.4% -7.84% -18.69% -26.33% -0.11% -16.35% ORIX Corporation -0.41% -1.76% -4.06% -11.46% -21.88% -1.62%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has weaker performance than Nicholas Financial Inc.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats Nicholas Financial Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.