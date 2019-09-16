Nice Systems (NICE) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Has Lifted Position; Lgi Homes (LGIH) Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NICE) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 44,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12M, up from 39,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 154,989 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 289,293 shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 23/04/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.06M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 46,400 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 134,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,274 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 40,359 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 12,759 shares. Fmr Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Shaker Invests Limited Liability Company Oh stated it has 47,875 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. 100 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Tech. Kistler stated it has 116 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,567 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). White Pine Cap Limited invested in 0.69% or 25,915 shares. South Texas Money Limited invested in 0.02% or 6,060 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 69,964 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Partners reported 1.07 million shares stake.

